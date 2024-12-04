Jackets Drop 76-61 Decision at Oklahoma

Norman, Okla. – Down two starters because of injury, Georgia Tech (4-4) battled to lead No. 21 Oklahoma at halftime, but the Sooners (8-0) reeled off nine straight points to open the second half and captured a 76-61 victory over the Yellow Jackets in the SEC/ACC Challenge Tuesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center.

Freshman guard Jaeden Mustaf scored a team-high 16 pints for Tech, which fell to 4-4 on the season and 1-1 in the SEC/ACC Challenge. Lance Terry scored 14 points, including three 3-point field goals to surpass 1,000 points for his career, and Duncan Powell posted his first double-double as a Yellow Jacket with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Tech played shorthanded because of injuries to starters Javian McCollum and Kowacie Reeves, Jr., who both were among the Yellow Jackets’ top five scorers coming into Tuesday night’s game.

Behind nine early points from Terry, Tech raced out to 17-6 lead, making four of first five shots from the floor. The Jackets shot 45.2% in the opening period and took a 34-30 lead into the locker room at halftime, limiting the Sooners to 32% shooting from the floor.

But OU made five of their eight field goals from three-point range and went 9-of-11 from the foul line to keep it close, while the Jackets missed their final seven field goal attempts of the period.

The Sooners scored the first nine points out of intermission to lead 39-34, taking advantage of a pair of turnovers and an 0-for-8 start from the floor for the Jackets. Another 6-0 run gave OU a 57-45 lead at the 8:19 mark. Tech was able to trim its deficit to five (62-57) with 5:24 left, but could get no closer.

Tech limited Oklahoma to 38.5% shooting from the floor for the game, but the Sooners hit 10 3-pointers and made 26-of-30 free throws. Jeremiah Fears led OU with 18 points as five Sooners scored in double digits, and Jalon Moore scored 15 with 11 rebounds.

Tech returns to action Saturday when it opens the Atlantic Coast Conference season at North Carolina in Chapel Hill. The game will tip off at 2 p.m. and be televised live on the ACC Network.