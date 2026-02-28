Four Jackets Score at Least 15, But Tech Falls to FSU

THE FLATS – Four Georgia Tech guards scored at least 15 points, but Florida State’s rebounding advantage proved to be the difference in the Yellow Jackets’ 80-71 loss to the Seminoles on Saturday afternoon at McCamish Pavilion.

Florida State outrebounded Georgia Tech, 44-34, which led to an 18-4 edge in second-chance points and a 38-14 advantage in points scored in the paint. The Seminoles also had a 17-2 edge in fast-break points.

That was enough to overcome a stellar day from the Yellow Jackets’ backcourt foursome of Kowacie Reeves Jr. (17 points), Jaeden Mustaf (16), Akai Fleming and Kam Craft (15 apiece), who combined to score 63 of Tech’s 71 points. Mustaf and Craft were just two points shy of their respective season highs.

Georgia Tech fell into an early 16-point hole, but battled back with a 12-1 run over the final four minutes of the first half to cut the deficit to 41-36 at halftime. The Yellow Jackets pulled within two points early in the second period, but a drought of 8 minutes and 37 seconds without a field goal allowed FSU to extend its lead back to double-digits.

Mustaf turned in one of the best all-around performances of his collegiate career, dishing out a game- and career-high eight assists and pulling down a team-best seven rebounds to go along with his 16 points.

Robert McCray V led Florida State with 20 points.

Georgia Tech will celebrate Senior Night when it hosts its final home game of the regular season on Wednesday night versus Cal. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on ESPNU.