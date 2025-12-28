Tech Silences the Rattlers, 89-65

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball closed out its non-conference slate in style, dismantling Florida A&M 89-65 on Sunday afternoon from inside McCamish Pavilion. The Yellow Jackets (9-4) polished off its best non-conference record since 2015-16 with the win tonight, leading the game in all aspects from start to finish.

For the first time in three seasons, six different Yellow Jackets delivered double-digit scoring days, headlined by a 15 from Baye Ndongo, playing in his first game in 25 days after recovering from an injury. The center from Senegal delivered the 22nd double-double of his career and third of the season hauling in 11 rebounds to go along with his 15 points and five assists. Lamar Washington secured his fourth-straight 10-5-5 game, finishing with 10 points, a team-high eight assists and seven rebounds, he also posted a pair of steals, marking three straight games with multiple steals. In his four games as a starter, Washington is averaging 16 points, 8.5 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 1.75 steals.

Chas Kelley III delivered his best offensive game in White & Gold, scoring a season-high 14 points off the bench on five-for-five shooting. Akai Fleming was back in double-digits for the sixth time in his last seven games, delivering 12 efficient points on just four field goal attempts. Mouhamed Sylla and Kowacie Reeves Jr. rounded out the double-digit scorers, each finishing with 11. The Jackets nearly finished with seven in double-digits with Jaeden Mustaf delivering nine points off the bench in his first game action in 22 days after recovering from an injury himself.

In the opening frame, Tech flexed its muscles, dominating play in every aspect of the game to the tune of a 43-21 halftime lead. The Jackets out-rebounded FAMU 30-14, including a team-high seven from Sylla. Tech held the Rattlers scoreless for over six minutes in the middle portion of the half, going on a 14-0 run to extend the lead even further. By the end of the first 20 minutes, Tech was shooting 60.7 percent from the field (17-for-28) and 50 percent from three (4-for-8) while holding FAMU to just 22.2 percent (8-for-36) and 21.1 percent from three (4-for-19). The Jackets owned the paint, outscoring FAMU 24-8 and out-blocking the Rattlers 5-1.

The second half was more of the same as Tech imposed its will in the paint, out-scoring FAMU 26-14. The Jackets led by as many as 34 points before ultimately coming away with the 24-point victory.

The Jackets begin Atlantic Coast Conference play in three days’ time when they travel up to Durham, N.C. for the ACC opener at No. 6 Duke. Tipoff for that matchup is set for 4 p.m. from Cameron Indoor Stadium and will be broadcast on ACC Network.