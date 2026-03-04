Jackets Drop Home Finale

THE FLATS – On Senior Night at McCamish Pavilion, Kowacie Reeves Jr. scored a game-high 19 points and Lamar Washington dished out 10 assists, but Georgia Tech men’s basketball dropped a 76-65 decision to visiting California.

Reeves Jr. and Washington were the catalysts behind a white-hot start for Georgia Tech, which raced out to a 20-8 lead just 10 minutes into the game and carried a 36-32 lead into halftime. But 21-win Cal took control in the second half, outscoring the Yellow Jackets by a 44-29 margin after the break.

Tech fell behind by as many as 16 points in the second half, but battled back to cut the deficit to 66-60 and seemingly pulled within four on a layup by Baye Ndongo with 3:33 to play. However, Ndongo was called for an offensive foul on the play, erasing the big bucket and halting the Jackets’ momentum.

Playing in the final home game of their career, Reeves Jr.’s 19 points came on 6-of-12 shooting from the field, including 5-of-9 from 3-point range, while Washington’s 10 assists went along with eight rebounds.

Akai Fleming added 16 points and Jaeden Mustaf scored 10 to go along with eight rebounds.

Lee Dort led Cal with 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting.

Georgia Tech wraps up the season on Saturday at Clemson. Tipoff is set for noon on ACC Network.