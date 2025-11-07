Jackets Run Past Bryant, 74-45

THE FLATS – The Yellow Jackets dominated play from start to finish as Georgia Tech men’s basketball (2-0) secured a comfortable 74-45 victory over Bryant (0-2) on Friday night at McCamish Pavilion. Senior Kowacie Reeves Jr. led the offense with 18 points, just three shy of his career high, while freshman Mouhamed Sylla delivered his second double-double in as many games (10 points, 11 rebounds). Sylla also recorded four blocks in the outing, becoming just the second GT freshman to record a double-double with four or more blocks in a single game (also Derrick Favors in 2009).

Four different Yellow Jackets finished in double figures, led by Reeves’ 18 points. Freshman Akai Fleming delivered 14 points off the bench, including a 2-for-3 showing from three-point range. Tech’s big men, Sylla and junior Baye Ndongo each finished with 10. Sylla led the team on the glass with 11 rebounds and sophomore Jaeden Mustaf led the offense with five assists.

The Jackets utilized strong defense to put the lead into double digits early, holding Bryant scoreless for nearly five minutes of game time, without a field goal for 6:58 and jumped in front, 18-6. Tech grew the lead to as many as 21 points in the opening frame (35-14) thanks to a barrage of threes before ultimately heading into the break with a commanding 39-22 advantage. Tech held Bryant to just 25.8 percent shooting in the first half (eight-of-31) including just 11.1 percent from three (2-of-18) thanks in large part to three blocks by Sylla, while the offense shot 44.8 percent from the field (13-of-29) with a stellar 43.8 percent clip from three (7-of-16).

GT picked up right where they left off in the second half, taking off on a 15-2 run right out of the gate to grow the lead to 30 points (54-24). That run featured a pair of threes from Ndongo and Reeves along with the fourth block of the game from Sylla. The Jackets rolled to the finish from there, holding Bryant to just 24.1 percent shooting in the second half (7-for-29) and 10 percent from three (2-for-20).

For the game, the Tech defense held Bryant to 10.5 percent from three, its lowest opponent three-point percentage in two seasons and just 25 percent from the field, the lowest since Dec. 28 vs. Alabama A&M last season.

Georgia Tech returns to the hardwood on Monday night, welcoming Southeastern Louisiana for a 9 p.m. tip. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.