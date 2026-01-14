Tech Falls to Hot-Shooting Pitt

THE FLATS – Kam Craft scored 14 points – his third-most as a Yellow Jacket – but it wasn’t enough for Georgia Tech to overcome a hot-shooting Pitt in an 89-66 loss to the Panthers on Wednesday night at McCamish Pavilion.
Craft made 5-of-8 shots from the field, including 4-of-6 from 3-point range, good for his highest scoring output since the opening month of the campaign, and just three points shy of his season high of 17, set on Nov. 14 at Georgia.
Unfortunately for Georgia Tech, the rest of the Yellow Jackets combined to make just 19-of-52 shots on the night (36.5%), including only 4-of-16 3-pointers (25.0%).
Pitt, on the other hand, was white-hot from the floor, shooting 53.1% overall (34-of-64) and 42.3% from 3-point range.
Baye Ndongo (12 points), Kowacie Reeves Jr. (11) and Chas Kelley III (11) joined Craft in double-figures for Georgia Tech (10-8, 1-4 ACC), while Brandin Cummings led all scorers with 23 points for Pitt (8-9, 1-3 ACC).
Georgia Tech looks to return to the win column on Saturday at NC State. Tipoff is set for noon and the game will be televised nationally on The CW (Ch. 17 Peachtree TV in Atlanta).
Kam Craft scored a team-high 14 points on 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range (Danny Karnik photo).
Postgame Notes
TEAM NOTES
- Georgia Tech dropped to 10-8 overall and 1-4 in Atlantic Coast Conference play with the loss Wednesday night.
- Four Yellow Jackets finished in double-figures for the 11th time this season.
- Tech finished with 16 assists on the night with Lamar Washington, Kowacie Reeves Jr., Jaeden Mustaf and Davi Remagen each recording three.
- Georgia Tech faced its largest deficit of the season as Pitt opened a 24-point lead in the second half. The 23-point loss also marked the largest of the season.
- Tech won the rebounding battle, 35-34, for the second-straight game. Baye Ndongo paced the way with eight boards.
- For the game, Tech shot 40.0 percent from the field to Pitt’s 53.1 percent.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
- Redshirt-junior Kam Craft produced his fifth game in double-figures as a Yellow Jacket, leading Tech’s offense with 14 points off the bench. Craft’s 14 points were the most against an ACC opponent this season.
- Craft was 4-for-6 from three-point range, hitting multiple treys in a game for the sixth time this season and first since Dec. 20 vs. Lafayette.
- Baye Ndongo just missed another double-double, contributing 12 points and eight rebounds. The junior was 4-for-4 at the charity stripe, helping Tech convert 10-of-15 on the night.
- Kowacie Reeves Jr. continued his streak of double-digit scoring games, extending it to 10 with 11 points against Pitt.
- Chas Kelley III came off the bench to add 11 points to the scoreboard for his third game in double-figures as a Yellow Jacket. It was his second-highest scoring total in the White and Gold.
- Freshman Davi Remagen played a season-high 20:15 minutes, scoring three points and making his first two trips to the free throw line. Remagen dished out a personal-high three assists.
Chas Kelley III scored in double figures for the third time in his last six games with 11 points (Danny Karnik photo).
Multimedia
Press Conferences
