Tech Falls to Hot-Shooting Pitt

THE FLATS – Kam Craft scored 14 points – his third-most as a Yellow Jacket – but it wasn’t enough for Georgia Tech to overcome a hot-shooting Pitt in an 89-66 loss to the Panthers on Wednesday night at McCamish Pavilion.

Craft made 5-of-8 shots from the field, including 4-of-6 from 3-point range, good for his highest scoring output since the opening month of the campaign, and just three points shy of his season high of 17, set on Nov. 14 at Georgia.

Unfortunately for Georgia Tech, the rest of the Yellow Jackets combined to make just 19-of-52 shots on the night (36.5%), including only 4-of-16 3-pointers (25.0%).

Pitt, on the other hand, was white-hot from the floor, shooting 53.1% overall (34-of-64) and 42.3% from 3-point range.

Baye Ndongo (12 points), Kowacie Reeves Jr. (11) and Chas Kelley III (11) joined Craft in double-figures for Georgia Tech (10-8, 1-4 ACC), while Brandin Cummings led all scorers with 23 points for Pitt (8-9, 1-3 ACC).

Georgia Tech looks to return to the win column on Saturday at NC State. Tipoff is set for noon and the game will be televised nationally on The CW (Ch. 17 Peachtree TV in Atlanta).