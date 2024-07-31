Matthew Ellis Signs with Seattle

THE FLATS – Senior catcher Matthew Ellis (Waddy, Ky.) signed a free agent contract with the Seattle Mariners, the organization announced this week. Ellis becomes the fifth Yellow Jacket to sign a professional contract this summer, along with all four of Tech’s draftees: Payton Green (Round 6, Pick 184, Miami Marlins), Cam Hill (Round 8, Pick 252, Philadelphia Phillies) Dawson Brown (Round 16, Pick 494, Arizona Diamondbacks) and Logan McGuire (Round 17, Pick 505, Cleveland Guardians).

Ellis joins the professional ranks following a spectacular season on The Flats. After transferring in for the 2024 season, Ellis worked as both catcher and a designated hitter for Tech. He was one of the hottest hitters in the league over the final two months of the season, pushing his average to .310 overall with 67 hits, 12 doubles and 16 home runs. Ellis caught fire as Tech made their run in the month of April, hitting a blistering .403 with 25 hits, five doubles and eight home runs for a gaudy 30 RBI for the month to help catapult the Jackets to an NCAA Tournament berth. He was awarded with second-team all-ACC honors and a spot on the ABCA/Rawlings all-Region team, joining teammate Drew Burress in that distinction.

Ellis joins the Mariners as one of 25 signees from the 2024 draft and subsequent free agency. He is one of four catchers to sign with the organization.

