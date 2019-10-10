Martin’s Run Ends at All-American Championships

THE FLATS – Freshman Andres Martin’s run at the All-American Championships came to an end on Thursday, after falling to No. 6 Aleksandar Kovacevic (Illinois) in three sets.

“We had some mixed results in Tulsa but overall for the first two tournaments we are pleased,” said head coach Kenny Thorne. “Andres winning four matches in Tulsa and challenging the No. 6 player in the nation is a strong result.”

Martin, who started in the qualifying draw, won three straight matches to advance to the main draw, where he won his first-round match over No. 96 Kody Pearson (Tulsa) on Wednesday. It was the third ranked opponent Martin beat in Tulsa, after besting No. 58 Bradley Frye (USC), and No. 76 Melios Efstathiou (Wake Forest) in the qualifying draw.

Tech also had four competing in the pre-qualifying draw in Tulsa over the weekend, with freshman Marcus McDaniel notching the most victories for the Jackets after winning both of his matches on Saturday. McDaniel defeated SMU’s Caleb Chakravarthi, 7-6 (6), 7-5, before topping Ohio State’s Andrew Lutschaunig of Ohio State, 6-4, 6-4. His run came to an end on Sunday, falling to Philip Hjorth (Pacific), 3-6, 6-3, 2-6.

“We had Marcus coming out and winning two more matches [in the pre-qualifying draw] before losing in three tough sets,” Thorne continued. “I like that we are battling every match and getting better. Brandon Freestone had a tough loss but played exactly the way we want him to play. Any one of these guys can break through against the best competition.”

The Jackets return home to host the Georgia Tech Invitational, Oct. 12-14 at Ken Byers Tennis Complex, which gives the team another chance to face strong competition this fall.

“We will be playing for the third weekend in a row this weekend and match play is where you can improve the most,” said Thorne. “We are looking forward to seeing our doubles progress this weekend since we weren’t able to play doubles in Tulsa.”

The Georgia Tech Invitational will feature players from eight other schools competing in singles and doubles over three days, beginning Saturday.

Full ITA All-American Championships Results

Main Draw Results

R2- No. 6 Aleksandar Kovacevic (Illinois) def. Andres Martin, 1-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2

R1 – Andres Martin def. No. 96 Kody Pearson (Tulsa), 6-2, 6-7 (0), 7-6 (3)

Qualifying Results

R3 – Andres Martin def. No. 58 Bradley Frye (USC), 2-6, 6-3, 6-3

R2 – Andres Martin def. Pat Harper (Tennessee), 6-1, 6-2

R1 – Andres Martin def. No. 76 Melios Efstathiou (Wake Forest), 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-2

Pre-qualifying Results

R3 – Philip Hjorth (Pacific) def. Marcus McDaniel, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2

R2 – Marcus McDaniel def. Andrew Lutschaunig (Ohio State), 6-4, 6-4

R2 – Aditya Vashistha (St. John’s) def. Pablo Schelcher, 7-5, 6-1

R1 – Marcus McDaniel def. Caleb Chakravarthi (SMU), 7-6 (6), 7-5

R1 – Orel Ovil (Wichita State) def. Keshav Chopra, 6-0, 6-2

R1 – Pablo Schelcher def. Lukas Engelhardt (Ole’ Miss), W/O

R1 – Jose Dominguz Alonso (Arkansas) def. Brandon Freestone, 6-4, 7-5

