Martin Lauded with ITA Regional Sportsmanship Award

THE FLATS – Andres Martin was recognized for his leadership on and off the court on Wednesday when he was named the recipient of the 2024 ITA Southeast Regional Rafael Osuna Sportsmanship Award, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced.

Martin led Tech this season with a 22-3 singles record, all coming from the No. 1 position. The senior dropped only one match in conference play, posting an 8-1 record against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents. The all-ACC first-team honoree was a mainstay in the ITA national rankings, climbing as high as No. 11 during the spring season. He capped the year ranked No. 19 after being seeded the 2024 NCAA Singles Championship to solidify All-American status.

A leader on and off the court, Martin has been named to the all-ACC academic team three times as an industrial engineering major. Martin was also the recipient of the 2023 ITA Arthur Ashe Sportsmanship & Leadership Award (Southeast Region).

The ITA will announce national winners on Thursday, June 14. To see a complete list of regional award winners, please click here.

