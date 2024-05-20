Martin Falls at NCAA Championship

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis’ Andres Martin competed in the 2024 NCAA Singles Championship on Monday afternoon. After batting back in the second set, Martin concludes competition for the season after falling in the first round to VCU’s Matisse Bobichon.

Martin entered the singles tournament ranked at No.12. After dropping the first set 4-6, Martin battled back taking the second set 6-4, evening out the match at one all. VCU’s Bobichon would ultimately win the match with a 6-2 decision in the third set.

Despite today’s decision, Martin provided success for Tech leading at the No.1 singles position this season. He finished dual match play with a 22-4 singles record and tallied a 6-5 record against nationally ranked opponents through the 2023-24 season. Heading into the championships, the senior had a national ranking at No. 12.

Keshav Chopra and Marcus McDaniel will begin competition tomorrow facing Oklahoma State’s Isaac Becroft and Tyler Zink in the doubles round of 32.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.