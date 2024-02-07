Martin Earns Second ACC Player of the Week

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis senior Andres Martin has been named the ACC Men’s Tennis Player of the Week, as announced by the conference on Tuesday. Martin led the Jackets to three dual victories this past week, winning four of his matches across singles and doubles play.

This is the second ACC Player of the Week honor for Martin this season. Martin is coming off a very strong week which included knocking off two ranked singles opponents. To start off the week, Martin went head-to-head with Pepperdine’s No. 23 Edward Winter. After winning 7-6 in the first set, Martin won the second set 6-2.

With the match score tied at 3 all, the deciding point came down to court No.1, a matchup between Martin and UCSB’s No.19 Pablo Masjuan. After a tiebreaker in the first set (7-6), Martin won the second set 6-3, clinching the match for the Jackets.