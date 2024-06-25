Andres Martin Earns Entry Into Atlanta Open

THE FLATS – Andres Martin will make his fourth appearance in the Atlanta Open this summer as the former Georgia Tech men’s tennis star received a wild card into the singles draw of the ATP tournament. On Tuesday, tournament officials announced its field of players for the final iteration of the professional tournament at Atlantic Station.

Martin has received a wild card the last two years and also competed in the doubles draw with Keshav Chopra in 2021. The Flowery Branch, Ga., native recorded his first-ever ATP win in 2022, defeating No. 69 Thanasi Kokkinakis in straight-sets in his ATP Tour singles debut.

“I’m so grateful to be here for another year,” Martin said. “I’ve had a lot of experience here, playing the last two years in a row. I feel a part of this tournament now. I just graduated, so I’m really excited to start playing professionally full time and this tournament is perfect for that. I train a mile away, the court conditions are what I’m used to. To win a match here two years ago was a tremendous experience and hopefully this year can be similar.”

Martin capped his collegiate career this past season earning ITA All-American status in singles for the second-straight year. This season, Martin posted a 22-4 dual singles record, all coming from the No. 1 singles position. He went 8-1 against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents to collect all-ACC first team honors.

It has become a Georgia Tech tradition to compete in the Atlanta Open as Martin continues a long line of Yellow Jackets to partake in the local tournament. Current assistant coach and former pro Kevin King was the first to do so, followed by current No. 42-ranked player Chris Eubanks.

The Atlanta Open is an ATP Tour 250 Event played at Atlantic Station, July 20-28. Tickets are available for purchase on the Atlanta Open website.