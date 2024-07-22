Jackets Lauded Academically

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis continues to receive academic accolades as the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced on Monday three Yellow Jackets as ITA Scholar-Athletes. In addition to individual recognition, the program was lauded with an ITA All-Academic Team award.

Krish Arora, Keshav Chopra and Elias Shokry represent the Yellow Jackets as ITA Scholar-Athletes. This marks the first ITA Scholar-Athlete recognition for Arora and Shokry, while Chopra picks up his fifth. Arora and Chopra were also previously named to the All-ACC Academic Team in June.

To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, a student-athlete must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the current academic year. To receive the recognition as a program, the team must have compiled at least a 3.2 grade point average with all members of the team factored in to receive the honor.

A total of 16 Atlantic Coast Conference teams that host men’s tennis received academic recognition on Monday. To view the complete list of honorees, please click here.

