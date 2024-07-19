Jackets Return to Atlanta Open

Open search form
ATLANTA, Ga. – As the final iteration of the Atlanta Open is set to begin this weekend, Georgia Tech will be represented by a trio of Yellow Jackets in the field.

Andres Martin will make his fourth in the appearance in the ATP tournament, having earned a wild card into the singles main draw. Martin will compete on College Night, Tuesday, July 23, for the third-straight year. In 2023, Martin captured his first pro main draw win on College Night, defeating Thanasi Kokkinakis in straight-sets, 6-3, 6-2. The Flowery Branch, Ga., native faced off against former Yellow Jacket, Christopher Eubanks, in last year’s College Night.

Current assistant coach, Kevin King, earned his way into the qualifying draw and will play on the opening day of the tournament on Saturday against J.J. Wolf. King, who turned professional after graduation, was the first Yellow Jacket to compete on College Night to begin the tradition. King played in qualifying action last year, and also the doubles main draw with Martin. Joining King in qualifying action on Saturday is incoming Yellow Jacket, Nate Bonetto, who will face Billy Harris.

Tickets for the 2024 Atlanta Open, played at Atlantic Station, are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting the tournament’s website.

 

