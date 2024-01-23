Martin Earns ACC Weekly Honors

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis senior Andres Martin has been named the ACC Co-Men’s Tennis Player of the Week, as announced by the conference on Tuesday. Martin led the Jackets to four dual victories this past week, winning all eight of his matches across singles and doubles play.

Martin is coming off an unbeaten week which included knocking off his first ranked singles opponent of the season, a straight set win over Alabama’s No. 35 Filip Planinsek, 6-3, 7-5. This season, Martin is 5-0 in singles, playing all matches at No. 1, and 5-0 in dual doubles matches, starting on the No. 3 pairing. He has won 10 consecutive sets in singles play, allowing opponents to win an average of just 1.7 games per set over that stretch.

Martin opened the weekend in doubles with teammate Krish Arora, picking up a quick 6-1 victory over Alabama’s Dimic/ Jones. The pair would win two more matches against Presbyterian’s Skoog/Allen (6-1) and Samford’s Gray/ Nicholls 6-2. Martin would also team up with Owen DeMuth and secure a 6-1 victory against Wofford’s Ray/ Rasheed.