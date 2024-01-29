Martin Clinches 4-3 Win Over UCSB

MALIBU, Calif. – Georgia Tech men’s tennis rallies back against UCSB to win 4-3.

The Gauchos pulled away in doubles to take an early match lead. On court two, Kai Brady and Lucca Liu clinched the doubles point against Richard Biagiotti/Andres Martin, 6-2.

Singles action was paced by two blistering fast matches by Marcus McDaniel and Keshav Chopra. McDaniel finished first on court three 6-3, 6-1 beating Gianluca Brunkow. Chopra was close behind on court two with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Lucca Liu. These matches gave Tech a 2-1 advantage over UCSB.

Rohan Sachdev returned to singles play against Conrad Brown. Sachdev won the first set 6-3, the second set would go into a tiebreak 7-6(3). Sachdev’s win would tie the match at 3 points all.

The match would be decided on court one where Andres Martin took on No.19 Pablo Masjuan. Martin and Masjuan battled hard in the first set, forced to play in a tiebreak after ending up in a 6-6 stalemate. Martin would go on to win the set in a 7-6 [7-4] decision. The second set was all Martin as he would go on to defeat Masjuan 6-3, clinching the match.

RESULTS:

Doubles

#37 Pablo Masjuan/Gianluca Brunkow (UCSB) def. Marcus McDaniel/Keshav Chopra (GT); 6-3 Kai Brady/Lucca Liu (UCSB) def. Richard Biagiotti/Andres Martin (GT); 6-2 3

Conrad Brown/Luka Mrsic (UCSB) def. Krish Arora/Rohan Sachdev (GT); 5-4

Singles

Andres Martin (GT) def. #19 Pablo Masjuan (UCSB); 7-6, 6-3

Keshav Chopra (GT) def. Lucca Liu (UCSB); 6-3, 6-0

Marcus McDaniel (GT) def. Gianluca Brunkow (UCSB); 6-3, 6-1

Luka Mrsic (UCSB) def. Richard Biagiotti (GT); 6-4, 7-5

Kai Brady (UCSB) def. Krish Arora (GT); 6-4, 6-3

Rohan Sachdev (GT) def. Conrad Brown (UCSB); 6-3, 7-6

UP NEXT:

The Jackets will return to action at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex on Friday, Feb. 2 at 2:00 p.m.

