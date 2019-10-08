Martin Advances to Main Draw at All-American Championships

TULSA, Okla. – Freshman Andres Martin advanced to the main draw of the ITA All-American Championships after turning in three consecutive victories, including two over ranked opponents, in the qualifying draw on Monday and Tuesday. With the wins, Martin earned a spot in the main draw, which begins Wednesday.

Martin started strong, defeating No. 76 Melios Efstathiou (Wake Forest), 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-2 in the first round on Monday. He followed that up with a pair of victories on Tuesday, first defeating Pat Harper (Tennessee) 6-1, 6-2, before gutting out a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over No. 58 Bradley Frye (USC) to punch his ticket to the main draw.

Martin will face No. 96 Kody Pearson (Tulsa) in the first round of the main draw on Wednesday.

Tech also had four competing in the pre-qualifying draw over the weekend, with freshman Marcus McDaniel notching the most victories for the Jackets after winning both of his matches on Saturday. McDaniel defeated SMU’s Caleb Chakravarthi, 7-6 (6), 7-5, before topping Ohio State’s Andrew Lutschaunig of Ohio State, 6-4, 6-4. McDaniel’s run came to an end on Sunday, falling to Philip Hjorth (Pacific), 3-6, 6-3, 2-6.

Qualifying Results

Andres Martin def. No. 76 Melios Efstathiou (Wake Forest), 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-2

Andres Martin def. Pat Harper (Tennessee), 6-1, 6-2

Andres Martin def. No. 58 Bradley Frye (USC), 2-6, 6-3, 6-3

Pre-qualifying Results

First Round

Marcus McDaniel def. Caleb Chakravarthi (SMU), 7-6 (6), 7-5

Orel Ovil (Wichita State) def. Keshav Chopra, 6-0, 6-2

Pablo Schelcher def. Lukas Engelhardt (Ole’ Miss), W/O

Jose Dominguz Alonso (Arkansas) def. Brandon Freestone, 6-4, 7-5

Second Round

Marcus McDaniel def. Andrew Lutschaunig (Ohio State), 6-4, 6-4

Aditya Vashistha (St. John’s) def. Pablo Schelcher, 7-5, 6-1

Third Round

Philip Hjorth (Pacific) def. Marcus McDaniel, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2

