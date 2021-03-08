Mark Moon Family Entrance Dedicated at McCamish Pavilion

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics officially dedicated the Mark Moon Family Entrance at McCamish Pavilion prior to last Tuesday’s men’s basketball home season finale versus Duke. Located at the Fowler Street gate to McCamish Pavilion, the Mark Moon Family Entrance is named in honor of Georgia Tech alumnus and benefactor Mark Moon (ISyE, 1985). Following his graduation from Tech, Moon worked for Motorola for 32 years, including four years as the Fortune 500 company’s president (2013-16). Since 2016, he has served as president of MFM Advisory Services, a consulting company that he founded.

“On behalf of Georgia Tech athletics, I thank Mark and Marsha for their gift and their support,” director of athletics Todd Stansbury said. “Mark is a true Georgia Tech success story, having gone from Tech to lead one of the most recognizable and successful companies in the world. We are very appreciative of his willingness to give back to the Institute and our athletics program.” “Georgia Tech has meant so very much to my family and myself. We are fortunate and honored to be able to give back to this great institution,” Moon said. “I truly believe that success in academics and athletics go hand-in-hand and I look forward to the future accomplishments of our student-athletes.”

Mark Moon Family Entrance McCamish Pavilion - Dedicated March 2, 2021