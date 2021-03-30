Marcus McDaniel Named ACC Co-Player of the Week

ACC Player of the Week Release

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Georgia Tech redshirt freshman Marcus McDaniel was named as the Atlantic Coast Conference Co-Player of the Week announced by the league office on Tuesday.

McDaniel snagged a pair of top ranked victories over No. 8 Henri Squire and No. 13 Alexis Galarneau last weekend. McDaniel beat Galarneau in a 6-1 win over No. 21 NC State on Friday before topping Squire in a 4-3 heartbreaking team loss to No. 12 Wake Forest on Sunday. He is 7-1 versus ranked opponents in singles play.

He was rated as the No 20 singles player in the country following his performances, moving up from the No. 52 spot. McDaniel owns a 14-2 dual match singles record and has won six straight singles matches.

Yellow Jacket men’s tennis will be back on the Flats on Friday, April 9 as Tech plays host to Notre Dame.

