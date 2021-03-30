Open search form
Open mobile menu

Marcus McDaniel Named ACC Co-Player of the Week

ACC Player of the Week Release

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Georgia Tech redshirt freshman Marcus McDaniel was named as the Atlantic Coast Conference Co-Player of the Week announced by the league office on Tuesday.

McDaniel snagged a pair of top ranked victories over No. 8 Henri Squire and No. 13 Alexis Galarneau last weekend. McDaniel beat Galarneau in a 6-1 win over No. 21 NC State on Friday before topping Squire in a 4-3 heartbreaking team loss to No. 12 Wake Forest on Sunday. He is 7-1 versus ranked opponents in singles play.

He was rated as the No 20 singles player in the country following his performances, moving up from the No. 52 spot. McDaniel owns a 14-2 dual match singles record and has won six straight singles matches.

Yellow Jacket men’s tennis will be back on the Flats on Friday, April 9 as Tech plays host to Notre Dame.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org

For the latest information on Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis, follow us on Twitter (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
March 31, 2021 Georgia Tech to Host Fans for Spring Game

Season ticket members, Tech students invited to April 23 contest at Bobby Dodd Stadium

Georgia Tech to Host Fans for Spring Game
March 31, 2021 VIDEO: Mic'd Up - Tuesday, March 30

Hear head coach Geoff Collins and DB Juanyeh Thomas from behind the scenes at spring practice

VIDEO: Mic'd Up - Tuesday, March 30
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets