Mammoth Reid Homer Caps Comeback Win for Tech

THE FLATS – In a back-and-forth battle, a 428-foot home run by freshman Stephen Reid broke the dam and catapulted No. 29 Georgia Tech baseball to a 7-5 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (10-4, 2-0 ACC) also got the go-ahead RBI from junior Luke Waddell as well as RBI from junior Colin Hall. Freshman Drew Compton and Jackson Webb both also chipped in doubles for the day.

Junior LHP Sam Crawford (2-0) earned the win after pitching a shutout 1.1 innings to close, punching out three. Tech also got shutout relief appearances RHP Jackson Finley (0.2 IP) and RHP Jackson Arnold (0.2 IP).

The Hokies (8-5, 0-2 ACC) recorded nine hits on the day, led individually by Gavin Gross’ three hits and two RBI. On the mound, RHP Zach Brzykcy (0-1) received the loss after allowing three runs on two hits in 0.1 innings of work.

Georgia Tech will look to close out the weekend on Sunday, March 8 at Russ Chandler Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

Postgame Notes:

Georgia Tech improves to 5-0 when recording a big inning (four runs or more)

Luke Waddell knocked the game-winning run in a game for the second time this season and eighth time in his career

Reid’s homer was his fifth of the season

