Mallorie Black Named All-Southeast Region

Black earned her spot on the all-region team by delivering one of the best all-around offensive seasons in program history. The Cumming, Ga. native started hot, hitting the Yellow Jackets’ first home run of the season, off Alabama, in the opening weekend. She followed that by earning her first of two ACC Player of the Week honors at the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invite, where she posted a .727 batting average (eight for 11), two doubles, a home run, four RBI, two walks and a team-leading six runs scored against LSU, Stanford, Northwestern & Minnesota.

THE FLATS – Senior third basemen Mallorie Black (Cumming, Ga.) was awarded All-Southeast Region 3 rd Team honors by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) today. Black becomes the 23 rd Yellow Jacket to earn All-Region honors and the third student-athlete to do so under Head Coach Aileen Morales.

She would earn Player of the Week for a second time in the first weekend of April, going 9 for 18 with five home runs, a double, 11 RBI and seven runs scored across four games vs. Troy, at Auburn (twice) and vs. Louisiana Tech. That performance also earned her D1 Softball and NCAA Softball National Player of the Week recognition as she became the first Yellow Jacket to be named National Player of the Week since GT Hall of Famer Jen Yee in 2010.

She leads the team in batting average (.373), slugging % (.825) runs (54), hits (62), RBI (61), doubles (18) and home runs (19) becoming the first Power 5 hitter to secure 50+ runs, 55+ hits, 15+ doubles, 18+ home runs and 60+ RBI in a single season since 2021. Black finished the regular season eighth in the nation in home runs, 11th in RBI, 15th in slugging % and 10th in total bases. She becomes the third full-time third basemen in program history to be named All-Region, joining Brittany Barnes (2007) and Lauren Webb (1997) on the exclusive list.

Black graduated from the Scheller College of Business earlier this month with a degree in Business Administration.

