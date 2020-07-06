Lynch Named Head Coach at Clemson

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis associate head coach Christy Lynch has been named the new head coach at Clemson, the school announced Monday.

“Christy is a Georgia Tech legend having played on the National Championship team and then returning as a volunteer coach and rising to become an associate head coach,” commented Georgia Tech head coach Rodney Harmon. “It has been a pleasure to work side by side with her for seven years and watch her growth as a coach and teacher. I am extremely proud of Christy and I know she will have a great career at Clemson.”

A former Georgia Tech letterwinner, Lynch played for the Yellow Jackets from 2005-09 and was a part of one of the most memorable Georgia Tech teams in program history. During her time on the court for the Jackets, Tech won the 2007 NCAA National Championship, four ACC titles and two team National Indoor titles.

Lynch, who served as a volunteer coach during Harmon’s first year in 2012-13, returned to The Flats as an assistant coach in 2014-15 and was promoted to associate head coach in 2018. In six seasons as a coach, Lynch has helped guide the Yellow Jackets to five NCAA Tournament appearances, highlighted by a run to the national semifinals in 2018, two 20-plus win campaigns, and helped tutor 12 Yellow Jackets to all-ACC selections and four to all-America status.

Lynch graduated from Georgia Tech in 2009 with a bachelor’s degree in management. Following graduation, she competed as a professional on the WTA Tour for a year. After serving as a volunteer at Georgia Tech, Lynch was hired as the assistant coach at Emory, a role she held for one season before returning to The Flats.

