Louisville Downs Georgia Tech, 74-58

Box Score (.pdf) | Full gamebook (.pdf) | Multimedia | Photo Gallery | Postgame Notes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Moses Wright had a career-high seven blocks and recorded 10th double-double of his career with 15 points and 16 rebounds, but it was not enough for Georgia Tech men’s basketball to overcome a challenging turnaround in a 74-58 loss at Louisville on Monday afternoon.

Playing on the road less than 48 hours after Saturday’s 76-65 home victory over No. 16 Florida State, Georgia Tech shot just 32% from the field (22-of-68) and was out-rebounded by a 56-39 margin in the defeat.

The Yellow Jackets (8-6, 4-4 ACC) used a 10-0 run to grab a 14-7 lead early in the game, but Louisville (11-4, 6-3 ACC) closed the first half with a 10-3 run, then opened the second half with a 14-2 spurt to run out to an 18-point lead (47-29) and the Jackets never pulled closer than 13 the rest of the way.

Wright’s seven blocked shots were part of an 11-block performance for Georgia Tech, which limited Louisville to 39% shooting from the field (28-for-72). However, the Cardinals’ 56 rebounds included 20 offensive boards that led to 20 second-chance points.

Offensively, Tech was led by Michael Devoe’s 17-point performance. Jordan Usher rounded out three Yellow Jackets in double-figures with 11 points.

Louisville guard David Johnson was the Cardinals’ top scorer with 24 points.

Georgia Tech will lace it up again at home on Sat., Feb. 6, when it takes on Notre Dame at McCamish Pavilion. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m., and the game will be televised on ACC Network.