Lindsay Wins Bronze at ACC Championships

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field teams ended day two in a phenomenal fashion. Tech had one podium finisher, three finals qualifiers, two All ACC finishes, two season best and five personal best performances in day two of competition.

In the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase, Helena Lindsay ran a season best time of 10:01.69, earning a bronze medal.

Cameron O’Neal jumped a mark of 7.78m (25-6¼) in the men’s long jump. O’Neal recorded a season best mark and earned All ACC second team honors.

In the men’s 110-meter hurdles, George Benjamin recorded a new personal best time of 14.36.

Placing third in her heat, Anna Witherspoon recorded a final qualifying time of 13.67 in the women’s 100-meter hurdles.

Freshman Winston Decuir III set a new personal best time of 47.13 in the men’s 400-meter race. Decuir’s time qualified him for Saturday’s final.

Eric Singleton Jr. was another freshman standout for the Jackets today. Finishing first in his heat with a time of 10.53, Singleton automatically qualified for the men’s 100-meter dash finals.

In the women’s 800-meter race, Gracie Marston recorded a new personal best time of 2:08.23.

In the men’s 3000-meter steeplechase, two Jackets recorded personal best times. John Higinbotham recorded a time of 8:54.05 and Tristan Autry recorded a time of 9:02.10.

To conclude day two of the ACC Championship, Ameia Wilson jumped a mark of 6.26m

(20-6½). Wilson’s mark earned her a fourth-place finish and All ACC second team honors.

UP NEXT

Day three of the ACC Championships will resume Saturday, May 11 at 2:00 p.m. with the men’s high jump.

