Lee, Sharabura Set for NCAA Championships

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis will be represented in the 2024 NCAA Doubles and Singles Championship by Carol Lee and Kate Sharabura, as the pair of Yellow Jackets return to action in Stillwater, Okla. The individual action will run May 20-25 at the Greenwood Tennis Center. Action gets underway on Monday at 10 a.m. ET with the men’s and women’s singles round of 64.

GEORGIA TECH at NCAA Doubles and Singles Championship

May 20-25, 2024 | Stillwater, Okla.| Greenwood Tennis Center

Live Stream (ESPN+ requires subscription): Watch Online

Live Stats: Click Here

Bracket: Click Here

Championship Central: Click Here

THE SCENE: The men’s and women’s singles round of 64 begins Monday, May 20 at 10 a.m. EST followed by the second round of singles and the opening round of doubles on Tuesday. Lee is making her third appearance in the NCAA Singles Championship after making her deepest run in the tournament last year to the quarterfinals. She has led Georgia Tech from the top singles position all season and boasts a 20-14 overall record, including a 14-7 dual singles ledger. Lee begins the singles draw taking on Texas’ No. 20th-ranked Malaika Rapolu at 11:30 a.m. EST on Monday.

Lee also returns to the NCAA Doubles Championship with teammate Sharabura. The doubles duo has posted an 18-8 overall record this season, including a 16-5 dual doubles record from the top position. Lee and Sharabura enter the tournament ranked No. 21 in the latest national ITA rankings. This will be the pair’s second appearance in the doubles championship after earning a bid in 2022. Lee and Sharabura open the tournament facing Oklahoma State’s Ange Oby Kajuru and Anastasiya Komar. OSU is the No. 2 seed in the tournament and ranked No. 3 in the country.

Action will continue on Wednesday with the singles and doubles round of 16. All semifinals will be played on Friday with the championship matches slated for Sunday.

ITA RANKINGS

No. 24 Georgia Tech

No. 38 Carol Lee

No. 21 Carol Lee/Kate Sharabura

No. 63 Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

