Lee, Sharabura Earn NCAA Championship Bids

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Carol Lee and Kate Sharabura will represent women’s tennis at the 2024 NCAA Championships as the subcommittee announced Tuesday the field of 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams selected to compete in individuals. Lee earned a selection in the singles draw and doubles draw with teammate Sharabura.

The individual singles and doubles competition will take place May 20-25 at the Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Okla., on the campus of Oklahoma State. The individual championships will begin after the conclusion of the team championship, which runs May 17-19.

Lee has led Georgia Tech from the No. 1 singles and doubles positions all season long and boasts a 19-14 overall singles record, including a 13-7 mark in dual action. The senior will make her third appearance in the singles championship this season. Last year, Lee made her deepest run in the tournament, advancing to the NCAA quarterfinals to secure ITA All-American status.

Lee also secured a spot in the NCAA doubles championship with teammate Sharabura as the doubles team is currently ranked No. 16 in the country. Together, the duo has posted a 17-7 record this season and went 15-4 at the top doubles position for the Jackets in dual action. Against ACC opponents, Lee and Sharabura went 8-3 to lead Tech in conference doubles wins. This will be the pair’s second appearance in the doubles championship after earning a bid in 2022.

Georgia Tech will begin the team portion of the NCAA Championship this weekend, traveling to Texas for the first and second rounds. The Yellow Jackets will face Illinois in first-round action on Saturday, May 4 at 11 a.m. EST at the Texas Tennis Center.