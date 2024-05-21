Lee, Sharabura Conclude NCAA Doubles Championship

STILLWATER, Okla. – Georgia Tech’s Carol Lee and Kate Sharabura returned to action in the opening round of doubles play at the NCAA Championships on Tuesday night. Facing the second-seeded doubles team of Ange Oby Kajura and Anastasiya Komar of Oklahoma State, the Jackets could not overcome the Cowgirls, falling in straight-sets at the Greenwood Tennis Center.

Lee and Sharabura entered the tournament ranked No. 21 in the country. Challenging for a spot in the round of 16, Lee and Sharabura battled the No. 3-ranked team in the country, Kajura and Komar, in the first set as the opponents remained in a standstill at 5-all. The Yellow Jackets went down a break early in the set, but answered immediately to move back on serve. After exchanging several games down the stretch, the teams stood knotted at 5-5 before Kajura and Komar collected the next two games to take the first set, 7-5.

The Cowgirls carried momentum into the second set, opening with a 3-0 advantage before Lee and Sharabura got on the scoreboard. Kajura and Komar extended their lead to 4-1 before Lee and Sharabura broke back to 4-2, but OSU responded to go up 5-2 and closed out the match, 6-2.

Georgia Tech concluded the 2024 season at 14-10 overall and 9-4 against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents. The Yellow Jackets made their 24th appearance in the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the second round.

