Lee and Sharabura Named ACC Doubles Team of the Week

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis’ Carol Lee and Kate Sharabura were named the ACC Doubles Team of the Week, the conference office announced on Tuesday. Lee and Sharabura pocketed a pair of wins over the weekend to go undefeated.

Lee and Sharabura opened the weekend taking down Virginia’s then-ranked No. 17 duo of Hibah Shaikh and Natasha Subhash, 6-3, to give Georgia Tech the early advantage in doubles play. The Jackets grabbed an early break over the Cavaliers and never looked back. Tech would go on to win the doubles point against Virginia. On Sunday, Lee and Sharabura made quick work of Virginia Tech’s Katie Andreini and Dariya Radulova, pocketing a 6-0 victory in less than 30 minutes for their second ACC win of the weekend.

Georgia Tech’s dynamic doubles duo improved to 4-0 against ACC opponents last weekend and are a dominating 10-1 in dual match play this season. Overall, the pair boasts a 12-4 doubles record on the year.

In the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Rankings released on Tuesday, Lee and Sharabura climbed to No. 16 in the nation after riding a five-match win streak and going 9-1 in their last 10 matches.

Georgia Tech returns to action opening a four-match road swing at No. 5 North Carolina on Friday, March 8. First serve is slated for 2 p.m. in Chapel Hill, N.C.