La’Nya Foster Signs with Yellow Jackets

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball head coach Karen Blair announced on Wednesday La’Nya Foster has signed a grant-in-aid to join the Yellow Jackets. The 2024 ASUN Freshman of the Year will have two years of eligibility remaining after playing two seasons at Austin Peay.

“What a great day to be a Yellow Jacket,” commented Blair. “We are so happy to be bringing La’Nya back home to play in front of her family and friends. As a program, it is important to us to keep in-state talent home. From the moment we met La’Nya, we knew she was special and built different – she has the drive, dedication and commitment to be the best she can be. We want to coach players that are hungry, players that want to do the work and create pro habits to be elite. La’Nya represents all of that and more. She is a two-way player that is an absolute stat filler with points, rebounds, steals and blocks. She will thrive in our up-tempo style. Even given all her talents, she is an even better person and our fans will love her personality.”

A starting guard for the Governors, Foster was one of three to start all 31 games last season and led Austin Peay in rebounding, securing 6.9 per game, while finishing second in scoring with 11.9 points. Also the team leader in steals and blocks last season, Foster averaged 32.2 minutes of playing time and shot 40.8 percent from the floor. She tallied 22 double-figure scoring games and three double-doubles to help the Governors reach the ASUN Championship quarterfinals.

Foster recorded an impressive season as a freshman in 2023-24, compiling 11 games in double-figures, highlighted by back-to-back 24-point outings against Bellarmine and Kennesaw State, to become the first player in program history to be named the ASUN Freshman of the Year. The Riverdale, Ga., native also produced three double-figure rebounding games, securing a season-high 11 against Eastern Kentucky. She collected three freshman of the week honors and earned a spot on the ASUN All-Freshman Team.

Foster helped lead Lovejoy High School to a 2022 Class 6A State Championship behind a 28-3 record after averaging 13.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game as a junior. She increased her production to 19.1 points and 10.0 rebounds per game her senior season.

Foster joins fellow signees Jada Crawshaw (Darwin, Australia/Long Beach State), Savannah Samuel (Woodstock, Ga./Boston College), Brianna Turnage (Atlanta, Ga./Florida State), Leyre Urdiain (Zaragoza, Spain) and Talayah Walker (Odenton, Md./Penn State) in joining the Yellow Jackets’ roster in 2025-26.