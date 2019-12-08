Lahtinen Leads Tech Past Kennesaw State, 63-47

BOX SCORE (PDF)

KENNESAW, Ga. – Lotta-Maj Lahtinen set a new career-high in scoring as Georgia Tech upended Kennesaw State, 63-47, Sunday afternoon in the KSU Convocation Center. Lahtinen added 18 points to the board, while Francesca Pan led all scorers with 21 points. The win pushed Tech to 7-1 on the season.

How It Happened

The teams worked through six lead changes in the first half as Tech shot just 25.8 percent (8-31) from the field, while Kennesaw State shot 30.8 percent (8-26). The Jackets came out with a five-point lead fueled by a three-pointer from Lahtinen, but after a Kierra Fletcher bucket at 7:42, the Jackets were held scoreless the remainder of the opening quarter. KSU led 13-7 at the first quarter break before Tech opened the second quarter with a 7-0 spurt to retake the lead, 14-13. Jasmine Carson scored Tech’s final five points of the half as Tech carried a narrow 22-21 lead at halftime.

Fueled by 10 points from Lahtinen in the third quarter, Georgia Tech opened a double-digit lead over the Owls. Lahtinen handed Tech a 37-30 lead hitting her fourth three-pointer at 4:05 and pushed Tech in front by 10, 40-30, with a bucket at 2:48 in the third. Carson extended Tech’s lead to 12 points as the Jackets led 44-37 at the final quarter break. Tech continued to expand its lead in the final frame, leading by as many as 18 with just over a minute to play.

Tech shot 54.2 percent (13-24) in the second half to outscore the Owls, 41-26, paced by 18 points from Pan and 10 points from Lahtinen. For the game, the Jackets hit 38.2 percent (21-55) from the field and 42.1 percent (8-19) from three-point range. Lahtinen hit a career-high four three-pointers followed by Pan with three. Pan finished with a game-high 21 points, while Lahtinen was one rebound shy of a double-double with 18 points and nine rebounds. Tech won the battle on the glass, 37-31, and went 13-for-16 from the free throw line.

Next Up

Tech returns to action on Sunday, Dec. 15 when it welcomes ETSU to McCamish Pavilion. Tip is slated for 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

