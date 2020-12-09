Lahtinen Fuels Tech to Win Over Eagles, 86-68

THE FLATS – Junior Lotta-Maj Lahtinen was unstoppable Wednesday morning, scoring a career-high 27 points to lead four Yellow Jackets in double-figures as Georgia Tech picked up a dominating win over Boston College, 86-68. The Jackets shot 41.7 percent from three-point range, connecting on 10 three-pointers in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams. Lahtinen set a new personal-best from three-point range, going 5-for-8 from long distance, to lead all scorers with 27 points. Lorela Cubaj added 16 points, while freshmen Loyal McQueen contributed 13 points and Eylia Love finished with 10 points. The Jackets (3-1, 1-0 ACC) recorded 12 steals paced by Lahtinen’s career-high eight in the game, and shot 51.7 percent (31-60) from the field.

Tech raced out with a comfortable lead after the opening stanza, leading the Eagles, 27-18. Lahtinen was one-point shy of matching her career-high in scoring after the first half, leading Tech with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting in the first two frames, as the Jackets held a comfortable 51-30 lead at intermission. The Jackets carried momentum into the third stanza, building out a 34-point lead with just over three minutes to play in the frame. Boston College (4-1, 0-1 ACC) won the fourth quarter, outscoring Tech 23-12, but was unable to stage a comeback. Taylor Soule led the Eagles with 19 points as BC shot 43.1 percent from the field and was held to a 5-of-18 effort beyond the three-point line. Tech narrowly won the rebounding battle, 33-32, led by Cubaj and Lahtinen each with seven. Up next, Georgia Tech plays its first road game of the season, visiting Notre Dame on Sunday for a 2 p.m. tip on the ACC Network Extra.

Georgia Tech women's basketball head coach Nell Fortner post-game press conference