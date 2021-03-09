Kyle Sturdivant Named to All-ACC Academic Team

Greensboro, N.C. – Georgia Tech sophomore Kyle Sturdivant has been named to the 2020-21 All-ACC Academic Men’s Basketball team, the conference announced Tuesday.
A Dean’s List student in the fall semester of 2020, his first at Georgia Tech after transferring from Southern California, Sturdivant carries a 3.06 GPA in business administration. The 6-2 guard from Norcross, Ga., has played in every game for the Yellow Jackets this season, averaging 3.4 points with a 25/15 assist/turnover ratio.
Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the All-ACC Academic Team.
Clemson senior forward Aamir Simms was selected as the recipient of the ACC’s Skip Prosser Award and headlines the 2020-21 All-ACC Academic Men’s Basketball Team. The Skip Prosser Award is presented annually to the top scholar-athlete in ACC men’s basketball.
The ACC Honor Roll, which recognizes all conference student-athletes with a grade point average of 3.0 for the current academic year, will be released in July.
Tech opens play in the New York Life ACC Tournament at 2:30 p.m. Thursday against either No. 5-seed Clemson, Pittsburgh or Miami in the quarterfinal round. The game will be televised on ESPN or ESPN2.
2020-21 All-ACC Academic Men’s Basketball Team
- Name, School, Pos., Cl., Major
- Jonathan Baehre, Clemson, F, Gr., Athletic Leadership (Masters)
- Nick Honor, Clemson, G, Jr., Communications
- John Newman, Clemson, G, Jr., Communications
- Olivier Maxence Prosper, Clemson, F, Fr., Pre-Business
- Aamir Simms*, Clemson, F, Sr., Sport Communications
- Hunter Tyson, Clemson, F, Jr., Sport Communications
- Jaemyn Brakefield, Duke, F, Fr., Undeclared
- Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, F, So., Undeclared
- DJ Steward, Duke, G, Fr., Undeclared
- Mark Williams, Duke, C, Fr., Undeclared
- Balsa Koprivica, Florida State, C, So., Sport Management
- Sardaar Calhoun, Florida State, G, Jr., Interdisc. Social Science
- Kyle Sturdivant, Georgia Tech, G, So., Business Administration
- Dre Davis, Louisville, F, Fr., Sport Administration
- David Johnson, Louisville, G, So., Sport Administration
- Samuell Williamson, Louisville, F, So., Sport Administration
- Nysier Brooks, Miami, C, R-Sr., Criminology
- RJ Davis, North Carolina, G, Fr., Undecided
- Kerwin Walton, North Carolina, G, Fr., Undecided
- Braxton Beverly, NC State, G, Sr., Sport Management
- Cam Hayes, NC State, G, Fr., Exploratory Studies
- Shakeel Moore, NC State, G, Fr., Exploratory Studies
- Nikola Djogo, Notre Dame, G, Gr., MBA-Strategy & UG-Management Consulting
- Elijah Morgan, Notre Dame, G, So., Sociology & Business Econ. (Minor)
- Cormac Ryan, Notre Dame, G, Jr., Management Consulting
- William Jeffress, Pitt, G/F, Fr., Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences
- Femi Odukale, Pitt, G, Fr., Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences
- Jesse Edwards, Syracuse, C, So., Biology
- Joseph Girard III, Syracuse, G, So., Broadcast & Digital Journalism
- Quincy Guerrier, Syracuse, F, So., Undeclared
- Sam Hauser, Virginia, F, R-Sr., Youth & Social Innovation
- Jay Huff, Virginia, F, R-Sr., Educational Psychology
- Justin McKoy, Virginia, F, So., Undeclared
- Trey Murphy III, Virginia, G, Jr., Religion
- Tomas Woldetensae, Virginia, G, Sr., Studio Art
- Nahiem Alleyne, Virginia Tech, G, So., Human Development
- Wabissa Bede, Virginia Tech, G, Sr., (Masters) Agriculture & Life Sciences; Leadership Studies
- Hunter Cattoor, Virginia Tech, G, So., Human Development
- Jalen Cone, Virginia Tech, G, So., Human Development
- Justyn Mutts, Virginia Tech, F, R-Jr., (Masters) Agriculture & Life Sciences; Education
- Jonah Antonio, Wake Forest, G, Gr., Liberal Studies
- Ian DuBose, Wake Forest, G, Gr., Liberal Studies
- Jalen Johnson, Wake Forest, G, Gr., Sustainability Certificate
*Skip Prosser Award winner
