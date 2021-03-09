Kyle Sturdivant Named to All-ACC Academic Team

Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the All-ACC Academic Team.

A Dean’s List student in the fall semester of 2020, his first at Georgia Tech after transferring from Southern California, Sturdivant carries a 3.06 GPA in business administration. The 6-2 guard from Norcross, Ga., has played in every game for the Yellow Jackets this season, averaging 3.4 points with a 25/15 assist/turnover ratio.

Clemson senior forward Aamir Simms was selected as the recipient of the ACC’s Skip Prosser Award and headlines the 2020-21 All-ACC Academic Men’s Basketball Team. The Skip Prosser Award is presented annually to the top scholar-athlete in ACC men’s basketball.

The ACC Honor Roll, which recognizes all conference student-athletes with a grade point average of 3.0 for the current academic year, will be released in July.

Tech opens play in the New York Life ACC Tournament at 2:30 p.m. Thursday against either No. 5-seed Clemson, Pittsburgh or Miami in the quarterfinal round. The game will be televised on ESPN or ESPN2.

2020-21 All-ACC Academic Men’s Basketball Team

Name, School, Pos., Cl., Major

Jonathan Baehre, Clemson, F, Gr., Athletic Leadership (Masters)

Nick Honor, Clemson, G, Jr., Communications

John Newman, Clemson, G, Jr., Communications

Olivier Maxence Prosper, Clemson, F, Fr., Pre-Business

Aamir Simms*, Clemson, F, Sr., Sport Communications

Hunter Tyson, Clemson, F, Jr., Sport Communications

Jaemyn Brakefield, Duke, F, Fr., Undeclared

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, F, So., Undeclared

DJ Steward, Duke, G, Fr., Undeclared

Mark Williams, Duke, C, Fr., Undeclared

Balsa Koprivica, Florida State, C, So., Sport Management

Sardaar Calhoun, Florida State, G, Jr., Interdisc. Social Science

Kyle Sturdivant, Georgia Tech, G, So., Business Administration

Dre Davis, Louisville, F, Fr., Sport Administration

David Johnson, Louisville, G, So., Sport Administration

Samuell Williamson, Louisville, F, So., Sport Administration

Nysier Brooks, Miami, C, R-Sr., Criminology

RJ Davis, North Carolina, G, Fr., Undecided

Kerwin Walton, North Carolina, G, Fr., Undecided

Braxton Beverly, NC State, G, Sr., Sport Management

Cam Hayes, NC State, G, Fr., Exploratory Studies

Shakeel Moore, NC State, G, Fr., Exploratory Studies

Nikola Djogo, Notre Dame, G, Gr., MBA-Strategy & UG-Management Consulting

Elijah Morgan, Notre Dame, G, So., Sociology & Business Econ. (Minor)

Cormac Ryan, Notre Dame, G, Jr., Management Consulting

William Jeffress, Pitt, G/F, Fr., Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences

Femi Odukale, Pitt, G, Fr., Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences

Jesse Edwards, Syracuse, C, So., Biology

Joseph Girard III, Syracuse, G, So., Broadcast & Digital Journalism

Quincy Guerrier, Syracuse, F, So., Undeclared

Sam Hauser, Virginia, F, R-Sr., Youth & Social Innovation

Jay Huff, Virginia, F, R-Sr., Educational Psychology

Justin McKoy, Virginia, F, So., Undeclared

Trey Murphy III, Virginia, G, Jr., Religion

Tomas Woldetensae, Virginia, G, Sr., Studio Art

Nahiem Alleyne, Virginia Tech, G, So., Human Development

Wabissa Bede, Virginia Tech, G, Sr., (Masters) Agriculture & Life Sciences; Leadership Studies

Hunter Cattoor, Virginia Tech, G, So., Human Development

Jalen Cone, Virginia Tech, G, So., Human Development

Justyn Mutts, Virginia Tech, F, R-Jr., (Masters) Agriculture & Life Sciences; Education

Jonah Antonio, Wake Forest, G, Gr., Liberal Studies

Ian DuBose, Wake Forest, G, Gr., Liberal Studies

Jalen Johnson, Wake Forest, G, Gr., Sustainability Certificate

*Skip Prosser Award winner

