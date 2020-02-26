Koski, Matthews Receive Peach of an Athlete Awards

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech senior Joonas Koski (men’s swimming and diving) and junior Bria Matthews (women’s track & field) have been named the 2020 Peach of an Athlete Top Male and Female Athletes by the Atlanta Area Council and Boy Scouts of America. Receiving the highest collegiate honor by the organization, the Yellow Jackets will be recognized at the 36th Annual Peach of an Athlete Role Model Banquet on March 17 at the College Football Hall of Fame.

Each year, the Atlanta Area Council and Boy Scouts of America honor student-athletes from the state of Georgia or a college or university in Georgia, who have distinguished themselves by their character, scholastic achievement, academic excellence and community service – characteristics taught every day in the Scouting program. Each year, 10 collegiate student-athletes are recognized as nominees for the award with two receiving the highest honor of Top Female Athlete and Top Male Athlete.

Koski, who was also named a 2019 honoree of the award, has dedicated his collegiate career to making an impact both in and out of the pool. While being ranked in the top-10 in several Georgia Tech categories, the two-time team captain continues to serve the Atlanta community through various community service activities including the Kyle Pease Foundation, Egleston Children’s Hospital and Big Kid on Campus.

A Johns Creek, Ga., native, Koski was also a member of the GT athletics’ inaugural Jackets Without Borders service trip to Costa Rica in 2017 that built a sports court for a community in need. His community service has extended beyond US Borders having also participated with Volunteers Around the World with a dental outreach trip to the Dominican Republic. An Everyday Champion also in the classroom, the biology major has been named to the Georgia Tech Dean’s List five times, the ACC Academic Honor Roll and is a CSCAA Scholar All-American Honorable Mention.