Kimble Joins Tech as Associate A.D./Sports Medicine

THE FLATS – Brad Kimble , a veteran athletic trainer that most recently served as assistant athletics director for sports, performance, health and wellness at Boise State, has been named associate athletics director for sports medicine at Georgia Tech.

In his role at Tech, Kimble will oversee the day-to-day operations of Georgia Tech sports medicine and serve as the head athletic trainer for the Yellow Jackets’ football program.

Kimble spent two seasons as the head football athletic trainer at Boise State (2022-23), where he helped the Broncos to the 2023 Mountain West Conference championship, a win in the 2022 Frisco Bowl and back-to-back Mountain West championship game appearances.

His two seasons at BSU followed five years as the head football athletic trainer at Rice. In addition to directing Rice’s football sports medicine efforts, he also served as an approved clinical instructor (ACI) in the University of Houston’s athletic training master’s program and directed and organized sports medicine coverage for Rice’s 2017 season opener versus Stanford in Sydney, Australia.

Prior to his five-year stint at Rice, Kimble was an assistant athletic trainer at Syracuse (2011-17) and associate athletic trainer at his alma mater, Baldwin Wallace (2006-11). His first stint in the Atlantic Coast Conference at Syracuse primarily included being the lead assistant athletic trainer for football, as well as serving as the head athletic trainer for field hockey and men’s soccer during his time with the Orange. At Baldwin Wallace, he was the head athletic trainer for football, men’s basketball, men’s tennis and women’s tennis.

Kimble’s experience also includes time as a graduate assistant at UAB (2003) and John Carroll (2005-06) and internships with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers (minor league baseball – 2001-02), Cleveland Barons (minor league hockey – 2002-03), New York Jets (2003) and Cleveland Browns (2004). His graduate assistantship at John Carroll came as part of a graduate assistantship at the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic, and also included working as an assistant athletic trainer at Mentor H.S. and a clinical athletic trainer at a physical therapy center.

Kimble has given multiple invited presentations over the course of his career and has been published in the American Journal of Sports Medicine. He is a member of the National Athletic Trainers Association and the College Athletic Trainers Society and is certified by several professional organizations across wide range of athletic training specializations.

He graduated from Baldwin Wallace in 2003 with a bachelor’s degree in athletic training and fitness management and earned a master’s in exercise science from Cleveland State in 2006.

