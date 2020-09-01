Kickoff Times Set for First Two Football Games of 2020

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football’s first two games of the 2020 season – Sept. 12 at Florida State and Sept. 19 at home vs. UCF – will be both be nationally televised and kick off at 3:30 p.m. The season opener at FSU will air nationally on ABC and the home opener vs. UCF will be carried on ESPN.

The Sept. 12 opener at Florida State will be the first Georgia Tech season opener to be broadcast on network TV since the Yellow Jackets’ 33-3 victory at Notre Dame to open the 2007 campaign (Sept. 1, 2007).

In addition to announcing game times and TV designations for the first two games of the season, the Atlantic Coast Conference also announced on Tuesday that Georgia Tech’s home game vs. Louisville on Friday, Oct. 9 will kick off at 7 p.m. and be televised nationally on ESPN.

Georgia Tech is slated to play an 11-game schedule this season (10 Atlantic Coast Conference games and one non-conference contest), including six home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The home slate begins with the non-conference matchup versus nationally ranked UCF on Saturday, Sept. 19 and also includes highly anticipated ACC contests versus Louisville (Friday, Oct. 9), defending national runner-up Clemson (Oct. 17), nationally ranked Notre Dame (Oct. 31), Pitt (Nov. 14) and Duke (Nov. 28). Last month, Georgia Tech athletics, following guidance from the University System of Georgia (USG), Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office, public health officials and the ACC, announced a series of safety protocols that will be put in place for fans attending Georgia Tech football games at Bobby Dodd Stadium this fall, should the season be able to be carried out as currently planned. For more information, click HERE.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.