Key, Former Tech Coaches Raise $25,000 for Charity at Peach Bowl Challenge

The Peach Bowl Challenge is the nation’s premier college football golf event and featured 24 current and former head coaches playing in 12 two-man teams. In addition to Key, former Georgia Tech coaches Chan Gailey and Paul Johnson also competed in the event.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football head coach Brent Key teamed with former Colorado, Washington and UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel to tie for sixth place in the 2024 Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge on Tuesday at Reynolds Lake Oconee.

Key and Neuheisel tied for sixth in the 12-team field, posting a score of 41 in the two-man scramble format with Stableford scoring. With the sixth-place finish, Key secured a $10,000 donation to his chosen charity, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Gailey, playing with Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi, also tied for sixth place, earning $10,000 for Gailey’s chosen charity, the Georgia Region of Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Johnson, playing with Army West Point head coach and former Tech assistant Jeff Monken, had a score of 38, which resulted in a $5,000 donation to the Paul and Susan Johnson Family Foundation.

In all, the three coaches representing the Yellow Jackets earned $25,000 of the $300,000 that was awarded to charities through the event. Additionally, Georgia Tech alumnus and PGA Tour star Matt Kuchar raised $2,850 for charity through his participation in the various Peach Bowl Challenge festivities, which ran Sunday-Tuesday at Reynolds Lake Oconee.

