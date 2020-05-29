Kent & Matthews Selected to CoSIDA Academic All-District Teams

CoSIDA Press Release

GREENWOOD, Ind.– Senior long-distance runner Andrew Kent and senior jumper Bria Matthews were both announced as members of the 2020 Academic All-District® Men’s and Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country Teams, selected by CoSIDA on Friday.

The teams recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances in athletic competition and in the classroom. Honorees selected first-team Academic All-District® will advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America® ballot. Academic All-America® honorees will be announced from June 22-25.

The 2020 Academic All-District Teams for Men’s Track & Field/Cross Country can be found here. The 2020 Academic All-District Teams for Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country can be found here. The list for 2019-20 Teams and Honorees can be found here.

Both Jackets were part of the NCAA Division I – District 4 (AL, FL, GA, PR, SC) section, earning First Team honors. Kent majored in Mechanical Engineering while averaging a 3.53 GPA. Matthews averaged a 3.76 GPA in graduate classes after having a 3.66 GPA in Electrical & Computer Engineering. At the 2020 Atlantic Coast Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships in late February Kent earned Second Team All-ACC honors in the men’s 3000m run, while Matthews secured her sixth career ACC title after taking first in the women’s triple jump.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter ( @GT_TrackNField ), Facebook ( Georgia Tech Track & Field/Cross Country ) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com