Kent Garners Second Team All-American Honors in 3K

It is the first time in Kents’ career he has been named an all-American. Kent is the fourth Yellow Jacket to earn second team all-American honors at this year’s indoor championships.

Kent clocked in with time of 7:58.34, finishing in 13th-place. Saturday’s race was the second fastest 3K time Kent has earned in his collegiate career.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Senior men’s distance runner Andrew Kent collected second team all-American honors in the 3K to close out the 2021 NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field National Championships on Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville, Ark.

“Andy competed hard today, running the second best time in school history, on one of the biggest stages in our sport, the NCAA Championships,” said head distance Alan Drosky. “We are very proud of him, with not only how he ran today but how he competed all season. We are excited for what the outdoor season holds.

Saturday’s action concludes the 2021 indoor season. The Yellow Jackets will open up the outdoor season at home next weekend as Tech looks to host the 2021 Yellow Jacket Invitational.

