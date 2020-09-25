Ken and Trish Byers Endow Tennis Head Coach Positions

THE FLATS – Longtime Georgia Tech benefactors Ken and Trish Byers have committed to continuing their substantial support of the Yellow Jackets’ men’s and women’s tennis programs by endowing both programs’ head coach positions, director of athletics Todd Stansbury announced on Friday. The positions, held by Kenny Thorne and Rodney Harmon, will be titled the Byers Men’s Tennis Head Coach and Byers Women’s Tennis Head Coach, respectively.

“Ken and Trish Byers’ longtime support of Georgia Tech men’s and women’s tennis has been transformative for both programs, including their lead gift that allowed us to build the world-class Byers Tennis Complex, and now their endowment of the Byers Men’s and Women’s Tennis Head Coach positions,” Stansbury said. “Their latest commitment will provide additional annual strategic revenue for both programs to recruit and develop student-athletes that will compete for ACC and national championships.”

“Out of respect and admiration of how Georgia Tech’s tennis coaches and players represent the school, both athletically and academically, Trish and I are proud to continue our support of the programs,” Ken Byers said. “Particularly during this period of uncertainty, we hope our timing will show the NCAA tennis world that Tech will be included in the elite programs.

“In 2006, we endowed two player scholarships, in 2010, we helped with the courts and now in 2020, we are supporting Coach Kenny and Coach Rodney with enhanced program resources,” he continued. “We anticipate being called upon in a few years to help build a display structure for all the trophies and awards our teams will win.”

Ken Byers earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering from Georgia Tech in 1966 and ’68. In 1971, he founded Byers Engineering Company, which spun out eQuorum in 1996. He serves as the chairman of both companies and is a member of the Technology Hall of Fame of Georgia.

He and his wife, Trish, have provided philanthropic support to Georgia Tech for five decades, including gifts for scholarships, faculty, research, student life, cooperative engineering and even the Einstein monument on campus. They are members of the Alexander-Tharpe Fund’s Golden Jacket Society in recognition of more than $1 million in lifetime giving to Tech athletics, and provided the lead gift for the construction of the Ken Byers Tennis Complex, the home of Georgia Tech tennis that opened in 2013.