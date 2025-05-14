THE FLATS – Kam Craft, a former four-star high school prospect who starred last season at Miami (Ohio), has signed a grant-in-aid to enroll at Georgia Tech and play for the Yellow Jackets’ men’s basketball team, head coach Damon Stoudamire announced. Craft has two years of collegiate eligibility remaining. The 6-6, 205-pound wing was the RedHawks second-leading scorer last season, averaging 13.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, starting all 34 games for a Miami team that went 25-9 overall and finished second at 14-4 in the Mid-American Conference. Craft shot 43.1 percent from three-point range, making nearly three 3-point field goals per game, and scored 20 or more points six times, including a career-high 40 against Toledo.

"You can never have enough shooting, and we got one of the best in the country in Kam. He has the ability to take and make tough shots. Kam is a welcome addition to our program!"

– Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire Originally from Chicago, Craft spent his first two years of college at Xavier, where he played in 15 games as a freshman before being limited by a knee injury the second half of the season. He redshirted in 2023-24 before transferring to Miami. Craft spent his senior year of high school at The Skill Factory in Atlanta, where he was rated a 4-star prospect by On3 after averaging 21.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Prior to that, he starred at Buffalo Grove (Ill.) High School, where he totaled 1,694 points over three years. Craft joins a Tech freshman recruiting class that is ranked No. 12 in in the nation in the team rankings compiled by Rivals, No. 4 among Atlantic Coast Conference teams, and No. 22 in the nation in the 247Sports composite listing. Tech’s freshman class includes four-star 6-4 guard Akai Fleming from Marietta, Ga., who attends Overtime Elite in Atlanta, four-star 6-10 center Mouhamed Sylla from Louga, Senegal by way of Bella Vista Prep in Arizona, three-star 6-5 guard/forward Brandon Stores, Jr., from St. Raymond High School for Boys in the Bronx, N.Y., three-star Cole Kirouac, a 6-11 center from Cumming, Ga., and Overtime Elite, and three-star 5-11 point guard Eric Chatfield from Pace Academy in Atlanta.

Kam Craft highlights