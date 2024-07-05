Julia Bergmann Becomes GT Volleyball’s First Olympian

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball alumna Julia Bergmann has been named to the 2024 Brazilian National Team Olympic roster, the Brazilian Volleyball Federation announced. Bergmann, a three-time All-American and the program’s most prolific scorer (4.31 kills/set), becomes the first Olympian in program history as she joins medal favorites, Brazil, in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games later this month, on NBC.

Brazil enters the Olympics as the No. 2-ranked team in the world, behind only Italy. They will open the Olympics against Kenya, in Pool B, on July 29, at 1 pm local time (7 am ET). It will be a challenging group stage as the rest of Pool B contains Poland, fresh off its victory over Brazil for 3rd place in the Volleyball Nations League, and Japan, VNL runners-up and winners over Brazil in the semifinals.

Paris 2024 – Match Schedule

Brazil are defending Silver Medalists at the Olympics after coming up short to the United States in the Gold Medal game in 2021. The nation boasts two gold medals in its rich history, Beijing (2008) and London (2012) with Georgia Tech associate head coach Claudio Pinheiro on the coaching staffs for both of those years.

Bergmann earned her spot on the 13-player roster following a strong performance in the Volleyball Nations League earlier this summer. She played in seven matches over the month-long tournament, finishing with 39 kills and 11 aces along with five blocks. She proved herself to be a weapon from the service line, going off for four aces and 12 kills in Brazil’s Week 3 victory over Poland, a part of her very strong finish to the tournament (26 kills and 10 aces in her final three VNL matches).

Bergmann is one of three outside hitters on the roster, along with veteran Gabriela ‘Gabi’ Guimarães and 20-year-old Ana Cristina Souza, both members of the Silver Medal squad from Tokyo. Bergmann is one of six players on the roster making her Olympic debut.

The Paris Summer Olympics 2024 run from July 26-August 11 on NBC. The women’s volleyball competition begins with pool play from July 28-August 4 followed by a knockout round (quarterfinals, semifinals and medal matches) from August 6-11. All matches will air on NBC, USA Network, E!, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms.

