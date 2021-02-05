Jackets Return Home to Face Notre Dame

THE FLATS – Facing a stretch of five games in an 11-day period, Georgia Tech returns home Saturday to face a surging Notre Dame team for an 8 p.m. Atlantic Coast Conference contest Saturday night at McCamish Pavilion.

The Yellow Jackets (8-6, 4-4 ACC), who have lost three of their last four games, all three losses on the road, are tied for ninth place in the ACC standings and have a NCAA NET ranking of No. 59. Tech is coming off a 74-58 loss at Louisville Monday, a game rescheduled from a Jan. 9 postponement and played less than 48 hours after the Jackets had defeated No. 16 Florida State, 76-65, at home. Tech is undefeated at home in ACC play this season.

The visiting Fighting Irish (7-9, 4-6 ACC) have won four of their last five games and hold 11th place in the ACC standings following a pair of big wins at Pittsburgh (84-58) and at home against Wake Forest (79-58) in which Notre Dame shot better than 50 percent and held their opponents under 40 percent from the floor. The Irish also scored double-digit wins over Boston College and Miami, with the lone loss to Virginia Tech, during this stretch.

Saturday’s game will be televised nationally on the ACC Network and will be streamed live on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is provided by the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Learfield IMG College, with flagship station WCNN-Radio (680 AM, 93.7 FM) in Atlanta. The Tech broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM Ch. 371 and the TuneIn app.

THIS GAME IS NO SECRET

This weekend (Feb. 5-7, 2021) is the inaugural “This Game is No Secret” weekend, created by the Executive Committee of ERACISM. Teams across the country will honor the legacy of Coach John McLendon by wearing t-shirts with those words five words — THIS GAME IS NO SECRET. The idea is to make this an annual event. It is an opportunity for players, coaches, and fans to learn more about Coach McLendon who is one of the greatest coaches in basketball history.