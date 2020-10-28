VIDEO - Josh Pastner Preseason Press Conference

Ticket Information | Buy/Renew Season Ticket Memberships | Tentative schedule | Return to competition FAQ

Head coach Josh Pastner enters his fifth season on The Flats and met the media for the first time since beginning official preseason practice two weeks ago. Returning four starters from last year’s fifth-place Atlantic Coast Conference team and four of its top five scorers, Georgia Tech prepares for the 2020-21 season with its most experienced and deepest roster yet.

Leading scorer Michael Devoe, a 6-5 junior who averaged 14.6 points and connected on 44.2 percent of his three-point shots in ACC games, and 6-foot senior point guard Jose Alvarado, who led the Jackets in conference play at 16.1 points and 4.3 assists, return to form one of the top guard tandems in the league and the nation. Also back are 6-9 senior forward Moses Wright, one of conference’s most improved players a year ago, averaging 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, and 6-7 senior wing Jordan Usher, who started 23 games after becoming eligible at mid-season and averaged 7.7 points and 4.4 rebounds.

Tech also returns a pair of veteran reserves in 5-10 senior guard Bubba Parham, who averaged 25.3 minutes and 4.5 points in ACC games, and 6-7 junior forward Khalid Moore (3.3 ppg, 2.1 rpg).