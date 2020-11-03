VIDEO - Jose Alvarado Preseason Press Conference

Ticket Information | Buy/Renew Season Ticket Memberships | Tentative schedule | Return to competition FAQ

A tough, gritty, high motor point guard who has been an ironman and floor general for the Yellow Jackets for three seasons, senior Jose Alvarado made the All-ACC third team last season after finishing 8th in the conference in scoring (16.05 ppg), No. 6 in field goal percentage (.465), No. 8 in assists (4.32) and No. 1 in steals (2.37) in ACC games. For the season, he averaged 14.4 points and career-high 4.0 assists in 33.5 minutes per game.

Alvarado has started all but one game he has been available to play in his career (has missed 15 due to injury). Rarely leaving the floor unless he has foul trouble or is injured, he has played the entire 40 minutes (45 in one overtime game) 14 times in his career. Alvarado has risen to 10th place on Tech’s career list for steals (152) and enters his senior year with 1,021 career points. He has 51 career double-figure scoring games (16 as a freshman, 20 as a sophomore) and has topped 20 points 18 times.