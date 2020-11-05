Open search form
VIDEO - Jordan Usher Preseason Press Conference

Georgia Tech's Jordan Usher looks ahead to the 2020-21 season

An Atlanta-area product who transferred to Georgia Tech from the University of Southern California prior to the start of spring semester 2019, Jordan Usher became eligible Dec. 18 vs. Ball State and started all 23 games after he gained his eligibility, manning the wing spot on the floor. A strong wing with size and the ability to get to the rim and create scoring opportunities, Usher Notched eight double-digit games, four of those in Tech’s final seven games of the season (11 vs. Louisville, 10 at Wake Forest, 10 vs. Pittsburgh, 11 at Clemson), and the Yellow Jackets went 6-2 in those games.

Playing with a high motor, Usher averaged 8.2 points and 4.4 rebounds overall, 7.7 points and 4.4 rebounds in conference games. He studied business at USC and is enrolled in business administration at Georgia Tech.

