Jones Set for ITA All-American Championships

TULSA, Okla. – Georgia Tech women’s tennis senior Kenya Jones will represent the Yellow Jackets at the 2019 ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Okla. this week.

A ITA All-American last season, Jones earned a berth into the main draw, which runs Oct. 9-13, at the Case Tennis Center LaFortune Park (the final three days of competition will move to the University of Tulsa). The main draw bracket will be released after the completion of qualifying rounds on Tuesday.

Jones, who is ranked No. 10 in the ITA preseason rankings, led the Yellow Jackets from the No. 1 singles position all last season, boasting a 29-12 overall record.

Nine of the top 10 players in the preseason national rankings (which include seven from ACC schools) are slated to compete in the ITA All-American Championships this week.

The men’s and women’s singles quarterfinalists, consolation finalists, plus the doubles semifinalists and consolation finalists will earn automatic entry into the Oracle ITA National Fall Championships Nov. 6-10 in Newport Beach, Calif.

