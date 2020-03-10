Jones Repeats as ACC Player of the Week

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis senior Kenya Jones collected her third ACC Player of the Week honor on Tuesday, as announced by the league office. Jones picked up a trio of wins this past weekend, including defeating a top-10 singles opponent for the third time this season.

Ranked No. 20 in the latest ITA national poll, Jones helped Tech to a 1-1 weekend, pocketing the Jackets’ only win at No. 1 North Carolina last Friday. Competing at the top spot, Jones handed No. 3 Alexa Graham only her second loss in dual singles play this season, defeating the Tar Heel, 3-6, 6-3, 1-0 (6). Against top-10 opponents this spring, Jones boasts a 3-1 record. The Memphis, Tenn., native moved to 12-4 in dual play on Sunday, winning in straight sets over Virginia Tech’s Natalie Novotna to give the Jackets a 3-1 lead over the Hokies.

In doubles action, Jones partnered with teammate Victoria Flores to collect a win at Virginia Tech. The duo, which jumped to No. 6 in the nation in rankings last week, led No. 4 Graham and Sara Daavettila at UNC on Friday before the match was suspended. On the season, the tandem is 15-1 in dual play.

The Yellow Jackets have been named ACC Player of the Week four times this season as Jones won the honor twice in February and Flores picked up the recognition in January.

Georgia Tech prepares for a pair of ACC road matches this weekend, beginning at No. 33 Syracuse on Friday at 3 p.m.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com