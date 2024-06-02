Jones Pitches Tech Past UNCW

ATHENS, Ga. – Cam Jones had two hits at the plate and also pitched 7.0 innings of six hits, one run, three strikeouts to power Georgia Tech baseball past UNC Wilmington, 3-1, in the Sunday elimination game at Foley Field.

Behind Jones’ strong start, the Yellow Jackets (33-24) got the offense rolling with a solo home run from Drew Burress – his 25th of the season and second of the tournament – in the third inning. Then in the fourth, Mike Becchetti launched a two-run bomb to left field to put Tech out front.

From there, Tech’s pitching kept the Seahawks (40-21) in check, limiting them to six hits, but more importantly, just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position. RHP Dawson Brown came in after 1-hour, 53-minute weather delay and slammed the door with 2.0 hitless innings, fanning three, for his fourth save of the season.

UNCW was led by Tanner Thach, who had two hits, while RHP Zane Taylor (5-1) took his first loss of the season, surrendering three runs on five hits in 3.1 innings of work.

Georgia Tech survives to play in the Regional finale tonight, Sunday, June 2, against archrival Georgia. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and the Georgia Tech Gameday App.

