Jones, Hrastar Garner ACC Weekly Awards

THE FLATS – Kenya Jones and Ava Hrastar were recognized by the Atlantic Coast Conference Tuesday afternoon for their outstanding season-opening performances, earning ACC Player and Co-Freshman of the Week honors, respectively.

The 12th-ranked Georgia Tech women’s tennis team opened the 2021 campaign going 3-0 in dual matches, winning the ITA Kickoff Weekend and securing a berth to ITA National Team Indoor Championships. Jones and Hrastar both posted 4-1 singles records to open the season as Tech picked up wins over Memphis, No. 14 South Carolina and No. 6 Duke.

After dropping her first match at the Bulldog Kickoff, No. 13 Jones has posted four-straight singles wins, including defeating two ranked opponents. During ITA Kickoff Weekend, Jones went undefeated from the No. 1 spot, edging No. 34 Mia Horvit of South Carolina in straight sets and rallying to defeat No. 8 Kelly Chen of Duke in the championship match. In doubles action, Jones partnered with teammate Victoria Flores to comprise the No. 5 doubles team in the country and post a 4-0 ledger to get the season started.