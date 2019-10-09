Jones Falls at ITA All-American Championships

TULSA, Okla. – Georgia Tech women’s tennis senior Kenya Jones played a hard-fought match in the opening round of main draw action at the 2019 ITA All-American Championships on Wednesday, but fell in a three-set battle.

ITA All-American Championships Tournament Page

With opening round action fighting off intermittent rain, No. 10 Jones finally took the court against Vanderbilt’s No. 35 Georgia Drummy midafternoon at the Case Tennis Center LaFortune Park. Jones got off to a solid start against the Commodore, winning the first set, 7-5, after holding two set points. Drummy claimed the second set, 6-4, to force a deciding third set where Jones took a 2-0 lead. Drummy fought off the early break, claiming the match with a 6-4 third set win.

Jones returns to action in consolation play on Thursday.

